Man charged in fatal shootings of 4 at Chicago restaurant
CHICAGO — Authorities say a 19-year-old man has been charged in the fatal shootings of four men at or near a Chicago restaurant.
Police say Maurice Harris faces four counts of first-degree murder in connection with the March 30 slayings. Additional details are expected to be released at a Wednesday news conference.
Harris was arrested Tuesday and it wasn't immediately known whether he had a lawyer.
Two were found dead inside the restaurant, a third was found unresponsive outside and a fourth was found unresponsive a block away. They included two brothers whose mother worked at the restaurant.
The deaths were part of gun violence in a South Side Chicago
