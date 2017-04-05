News / World

Man charged in fatal shootings of 4 at Chicago restaurant

Georgia Jackson, 72, is overcome with emotion upon learning that her two grandsons, Raheem, 19, and Dillon Jackson, 20, were found fatally shot in the South Shore neighborhood in Chicago on Thursday, March 30, 2017. Chicago police said Thursday several people were found fatally shot Thursday in or near a restaurant. (Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune via AP)

CHICAGO — Authorities say a 19-year-old man has been charged in the fatal shootings of four men at or near a Chicago restaurant.

Police say Maurice Harris faces four counts of first-degree murder in connection with the March 30 slayings. Additional details are expected to be released at a Wednesday news conference.

Harris was arrested Tuesday and it wasn't immediately known whether he had a lawyer.

Two were found dead inside the restaurant, a third was found unresponsive outside and a fourth was found unresponsive a block away. They included two brothers whose mother worked at the restaurant.

The deaths were part of gun violence in a South Side Chicago neighbourhood that left seven dead in a 12-hour period. Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson has said it was mostly due to gang conflict.

