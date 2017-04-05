Morocco names new government, ending 6-month deadlock

RABAT, Morocco — Moroccan King Mohammed VI has appointed a new coalition government, ending six months of deadlock that had stalled the economy.

The government named Wednesday consists of 39 ministers, state ministers and state secretaries, and includes nine women.

It is headed by Prime Minister Saâdeddine El Othmani, whose moderate Islamist Party of Justice and Development won the parliamentary election in October.

Key defence , security and religious affairs posts were given to people with no party affiliation but who are close to the king. Some members of the past PJD-led government stayed in the Cabinet, but changed roles.