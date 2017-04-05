Morocco names new government, ending 6-month deadlock
RABAT, Morocco — Moroccan King Mohammed VI has appointed a new coalition government, ending six months of deadlock that had stalled the economy.
The government named Wednesday consists of 39 ministers, state ministers and state secretaries, and includes nine women.
It is headed by Prime Minister Saâdeddine El Othmani, whose moderate Islamist Party of Justice and Development won the parliamentary election in October.
El Othmani was named last month to end a protracted crisis that had left Morocco, a U.S. ally in North Africa, without a government.