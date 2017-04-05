Nevada woman facing murder charge in death of 2-year-old son
A
A
Share via Email
HENDERSON, United States — Police say a 29-year-old Nevada woman with a history of Child Protective Services complaints has been arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of her 2-year-old son.
Records show that Jazmin Milagros Ramirez is being held at the Henderson city jail following her arrest Tuesday.
She is expected to have an attorney appointed to her case at an upcoming court appearance.
Police say doctors reported Uriel Heczko had severe brain injuries when he died March 10 at a hospital.
Authorities say Ramirez told authorities the boy fell from a bed earlier that day and wasn't breathing.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2oa7jZK) that Clark County Department of Family Services investigated four separate neglect allegations involving Ramirez dating to 2008.
Two cases were closed, and two were deemed unsubstantiated.
Most Popular
-
Photos: Plastic heads, washers among deep sea junk fouling ocean floors
-
Police ask for help finding missing Halifax-area woman, last seen headed to Peggy's Cove
-
Father kicked out of courtroom at Christopher Garnier's bail revocation hearing in Halifax
-
Nova Scotia boy airlifted to hospital after being trapped under vehicle, driver arrested