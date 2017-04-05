Nevada woman facing murder charge in death of 2-year-old son

HENDERSON, United States — Police say a 29-year-old Nevada woman with a history of Child Protective Services complaints has been arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of her 2-year-old son.

Records show that Jazmin Milagros Ramirez is being held at the Henderson city jail following her arrest Tuesday.

She is expected to have an attorney appointed to her case at an upcoming court appearance.

Police say doctors reported Uriel Heczko had severe brain injuries when he died March 10 at a hospital.

Authorities say Ramirez told authorities the boy fell from a bed earlier that day and wasn't breathing.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2oa7jZK) that Clark County Department of Family Services investigated four separate neglect allegations involving Ramirez dating to 2008.