New Jersey cat missing 2 1/2 years reunited with family
WANAQUE, N.J. — A New Jersey cat is back home 2
Jimmy, a brown tabby, disappeared after being let out of its Wanaque home on Sept. 13, 2014.
Susan Zelitsky tells The Record (https://njersy.co/2p0zCHm ) it wasn't unusual for Jimmy to spend time outside. She and her family searched all over and put up posters, but they couldn't find the cat.
The West Milford Animal Shelter Society says Jimmy was found 10 miles (16
Zelitsky went to the shelter and Jimmy started to rub against her. He nipped her when she rubbed his belly, which he always did.
Information from: The Record (Woodland Park, N.J.), http://www.northjersey.com
