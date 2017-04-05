New suspect emerges in slaying of German banker's wife

BERLIN — Nearly seven years after the kidnapping and slaying of a German banker's wife, police have released a photo of a suspect who has come to light.

Maria Boegerl was kidnapped from her home in the southern town of Heidenheim in 2010 and a ransom of 300,000 euros ($320,000) was dropped off where demanded, but never picked up. Her body was found about three weeks later in nearby woods.

Police on Wednesday said a man in the northwestern city of Hagen made drunken boasts last July that were recorded by two witnesses, and led police to believe he was involved.