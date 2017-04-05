Nigerian officers suspended after corrupt ex-governor freed

YOLA, Nigeria — Three senior Nigerian prison officers have been suspended for giving unauthorized testimony that led a judge to grant bail to an ex-governor convicted of corruption.

Bala James Ngilari of northeastern Adamawa state was sentenced to five years' imprisonment but freed last week after just 20 days to seek medical care abroad.

Prisons spokesman Francis Enobore said Wednesday the suspended officers have been indicted for helping Ngilari get out of prison by issuing a medical report testifying he suffered from high blood pressure and his health was deteriorating.

Ngilari's whereabouts are not immediately known.