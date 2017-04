Ohio quadruplet brothers accepted at Ivy League universities

HAMILTON, Ohio — Four quadruplet brothers in Ohio have all been accepted at Ivy League universities, including all four at Yale or Harvard.

The Wade brothers of the northern Cincinnati suburb of Liberty Township say they have been notified in recent days of acceptances from a number of notable schools. Lakota (luk-KOH'-tuh) East High School principal Suzanna Davis tells the Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News (http://bit.ly/2p1PmK5 ) that the four seniors epitomize academic focus but are well-rounded, "great young men" with individual personalities.

Aaron, Nick, Nigel and Zachary haven't made their decisions, though Aaron likes Stanford University and his three brothers are leaning toward Yale. Financial aid offers likely will play an important role.