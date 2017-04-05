Opposition calls on Polish gov't to drop judiciary change

WARSAW, Poland — Poland's opposition is calling on the government to abandon its plan to reform a top judicial body, contending that it would violate the constitution and bring judges under political influence.

It is yet another case in which Poland's populist government is being criticized as trying to undermine democratic principles.

The plan to reorganize the National Council of the Judiciary is to be taken up by Poland's lawmakers on Wednesday. It calls for the parliament to appoint 15 of the council's 25 judges and for the current members, all appointed by judges, to be dismissed.

Opposition lawmaker Krzysztof Breeze said the changes are "typical of dictatorships" and violate the separation of political power from the judiciary.