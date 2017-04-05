Pearl Harbor non-profit CEO placed on paid leave
A
A
Share via Email
HONOLULU — The CEO of a
Pacific Historic Parks Board of Directors member and spokesman Jim Boersema said Wednesday Ray L'Heureux (La-'ROO) was placed on paid administrative leave last week.
It wasn't clear what allegations were made in the letter, which was sent to board members.
"We have an obligation to look into things if somebody writes them. So we're doing what's required. And we'll treat Ray fairly," Boersema said. Most board members believe L'Heureux has been doing "a pretty good job," he said.
L'Heureux said he couldn't comment as it was a personnel issue, even though it involved him.
L'Heureux has been CEO of Pacific Historic Parks since late 2015. He served in the Marine Corps for 30 years, including stints as a helicopter pilot and commander of Marine Helicopter Squadron One, which flies the president. Before joining Pacific Historic Parks, he was an executive with the Hawaii State Department of Education.
Pacific Historic Parks runs a gift shop at the Pearl Harbor visitors'
Pacific Historic Parks also supports public park and memorial sites on Molokai, Guam and Saipan.
Most Popular
-
Nova Scotia man facing charges after 17-year-old boy trapped under vehicle
-
Father kicked out of courtroom at Christopher Garnier's bail revocation hearing in Halifax
-
Two victims in triple shooting north of Winnipeg identified by family
-
Hold the cheese: Why sticking to the chips is a better party option