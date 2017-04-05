Poland's opposition wants defence minister to go
WARSAW, Poland — Opposition lawmakers in Poland are calling for the dismissal of the
The lawmakers appealed Wednesday to President Andrzej Duda, the armed forces' supreme commander, to dismiss
They are reacting to Macierewicz' decision to demote two experienced military counter-intelligence officers for alleged insubordination and to his earlier dismissals of dozens of generals who served under the previous government.
Prime Minister Beata Szydlo, who heads the current nationalist government, says the
Since taking office, the ruling Law and Justice party has made changes in many areas of government, including the judiciary and the army.