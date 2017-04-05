Police: Ohio mom tells 911 she cut girls' necks and herself

CANTON, Ohio — Police say an Ohio woman is charged with the attempted murder of her two children after she cut their necks, cut her own wrists and called 911 to report the injuries.

Police say the 7- and 10-year-old girls were taken to a hospital Tuesday night from a home in Canton, roughly 50 miles (80 kilometres ) south of Cleveland.

Canton police say the children's injuries weren't considered life-threatening. They had no update on the girls' conditions as of Wednesday morning.

Police say their mother, 31-year-old Nicole Auman, was treated at a hospital and then taken to a jail, where she remained Wednesday pending a court hearing. It wasn't clear whether she has an attorney.