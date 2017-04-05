Police: Owner found in house explosion, had guns, ammunition

SALEM, N.H. — Police say the homeowner has been identified as the man found in the basement of a condemned house in Salem, New Hampshire, that exploded following a neighbour dispute.

Police said 55-year-old Charles Hill was found Tuesday. They say he died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

They said Hill was in possession of a rifle, two handguns, two knives, and 136 rounds of ammunition for the three firearms; 91 were for the rifle.

Police said they also found over 1,700 rounds of ammunition and four exploded magazines in the home.

The cause of fire on Monday night has yet to be determined. Eight homes were evacuated.