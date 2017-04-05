Police: Shoplifter trapped in store after closing calls 911

KENT, Ohio — Ohio police say a suspected shoplifter called 911 for help after she hid in a fitting room at closing time and got locked inside a department store.

Brimfield Township police say surveillance video from the incident at a Kohl's store late last month shows her taking clothing items, then realizing she's trapped in the store near Kent, roughly 35 miles (56 kilometres ) southeast of Cleveland. Police say officers already were heading to the store when she called 911 because she set off alarms.

WJW-TV (http://bit.ly/2oBol3Q ) reports 35-year-old Joanne Havens told police she heard the store-closing announcements and simply didn't leave in time.

But officers say they found stolen items in her purse.

The Ravenna (rah-VEHN'-uh) woman has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanour theft charge. Court records listed no attorney for her.

