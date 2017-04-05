Police: Shoplifter trapped in store after closing calls 911
KENT, Ohio — Ohio police say a suspected shoplifter called 911 for help after she hid in a fitting room at closing time and got locked inside a department store.
Brimfield Township police say surveillance video from the incident at a Kohl's store late last month shows her taking clothing items, then realizing she's trapped in the store near Kent, roughly 35 miles (56
WJW-TV (http://bit.ly/2oBol3Q ) reports 35-year-old Joanne Havens told police she heard the store-closing announcements and simply didn't leave in time.
But officers say they found stolen items in her purse.
The Ravenna (rah-VEHN'-uh) woman has pleaded not guilty to a
