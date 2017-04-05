Police: Woman left paraplegic ex-boyfriend to die in cold

THOMASTON, Ga. — A Georgia woman is facing charges after authorities say she dumped her paraplegic ex-boyfriend in the woods and left him to die in the cold.

Upson County Sheriff Dan Kilgore tells news outlets in a statement that 27-year-old Ruby Kate Coursey was charged Monday with felony murder and neglect of a disabled adult in 33-year-old Troymaine Johnson's death.

Investigators say Johnson was last seen March 14 when Coursey picked him up to go for a ride or trip to the store, leaving his wheelchair at home.

Authorities receiving a tip discovered Johnson's body three days later at a hunting camp about 70 miles (110 kilometres ) south of Atlanta.

They say Coursey pushed Johnson out of her car and left him there. He died of hypothermia.

It's unclear if she has an attorney.

___