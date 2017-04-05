Polish government to take control of major new WWII museum

WARSAW, Poland — A court has opened the way for Poland's populist government to take control of a new World War II museum that has been the focus of a major ideological battle over how to remember the war.

The battle has pitted the creators of the museum, who place Poland's war experiences in an international context, against the nationalistic ruling party, which wants a museum focused solely on Polish military heroism and suffering.

The government's attempts to take control of the Museum of the Second World War in Gdansk had been previously blocked by courts.

But a new court ruling Wednesday paves the way for the Culture Ministry to take control. The ministry says it will do so immediately.