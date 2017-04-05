Prince Charles, wife Camilla, arrive in Austria
VIENNA — Prince Charles of Britain and his wife, Camilla, have arrived for a two-day visit to Austria that is scheduled to include a meal at a wine tavern and meetings with government leaders.
The royal couple landed in Vienna on Wednesday as part of a three-country European tour that started in Romania and then led to Italy, where Charles and Camilla met with Pope Francis.
They are scheduled to meet with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen and Chancellor Christian Kern later in the day.