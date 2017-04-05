Report: Car insurance rates much higher in minority areas
OMAHA, Neb. — A new report suggests that people living in urban minority
The report says 33 of the 34 insurance companies analyzed in Illinois charged rates that were at least 10
In Missouri and Texas, more than half of the insurers charged rates that were at least 10
In California, where insurers are regulated more tightly, eight companies were charging significantly higher rates in minority zip codes.
Marta Tellado, president and CEO of Consumer Reports, said discriminatory insurance pricing can be a drain on household budgets, limit employment opportunities and limit growth in communities.
"Whether price disparities arise from bad actors or bad algorithms, the consequences are the same, and (Consumer Reports) is committed to ensuring transparency and fairness in pricing for people in all
In making comparisons, the report looked at zip codes where a majority of the residents are minorities and compared them with other zip codes that had similar insurance claims payment totals. Then the report examined liability insurance premiums in each zip code for a 30-year-old female teacher with clean driving record and good credit.
The Insurance Information Institute trade group disputed the report's findings after hiring an independent expert to review the data it's based on. The group's chief actuary, James Lynch, said the analysis in the report doesn't account for other factors that can affect insurance rates.
"They've reached an inappropriate conclusion," Lynch said.
Insurance companies don't collect any information on race and ethnicity when they sell policies.
The exact factors used to set rates vary somewhat because of state laws, but Lynch said some common things insurers may look at include: number of miles driven, accident history, credit scores, occupation, gender and age.