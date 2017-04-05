Rights group says extremists exploit Mali ethnic tensions

DAKAR, Senegal — Human Rights Watch is calling on authorities in Mali to investigate and prosecute those responsible for a wave of attacks since January that have killed at least 52 people and left more than 10,000 displaced.

The rights group in a report Wednesday says the increased presence of Islamic armed groups and their recruitment of local residents has inflamed and exploited ethnic tensions, leading to the development of self- defence militias.

The rights group says a Bambara militia killed at least 21 people in retaliation after Peul Islamic fighters killed a Bambara shopkeeper in the Segou region on Feb. 11. On Feb. 18, Islamic fighters killed nine Bozo and Bambara traders, alleging they supported the militia.