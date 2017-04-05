Royals join families of London terror victims for service

LONDON — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry will be joining the families of the victims of the March 22 terror attack for a special service at London's Westminster Abbey.

The multi-faith service on Wednesday will take place just meters away from Westminster Bridge, where Khalid Masood mowed down pedestrians before stabbing a police officer outside Parliament.

The victims were American tourist Kurt Cochran, 54, retired window cleaner Leslie Rhodes, 75, and Aysha Frade, 44.