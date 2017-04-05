News / World

School bus crash sends 23 children, 1 adult to hospitals

More than 20 Charlton-Pollard Elementary students and one adult were hospitalized when a Beaumont school district bus was involved in a traffic accident on U.S. 69 in Lumberton, Texas, Wednesday, April 5, 2017. The bus was taking several dozen Charlton-Pollard Elementary School students and several adults back to school from a Big Thicket field trip. Officials had no information on how the accident happened, but photos showed the bus veered off the road, through a roadside ditch and into a rock. (Guiseppe Barranco/The Beaumont Enterprise via AP)

LUMBERTON, Texas — Twenty-four people — 23 of them fourth-graders — were sent to Southeast Texas hospitals after an accident involving their school bus, a pickup truck and an 18-wheeler.

The Wednesday afternoon crash happened on U.S. 69 in Lumberton, about 15 miles north of Beaumont, as the Beaumont school district bus was taking 44 Charlton-Pollard Elementary School students and four adults back to school from a Big Thicket field trip.

Beaumont school district spokeswoman Nakisha Burns says one student was airlifted to a trauma hospital in Houston. A hospital spokeswoman says most of the others went to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital for examination. A nursing supervisor said none were admitted.

Police haven't explained what caused the crash.

