Senate panel gives thumbs up to Trump's Air Force nominee

WASHINGTON — The Senate Armed Services Committee has given its approval to President Donald Trump's nominee for Air Force secretary.

The GOP-led panel voted 22-5 Wednesday to favourably report Heather Wilson's nomination to the full Senate for consideration.

Wilson, a former member of Congress, faced sharp criticism from several Democrats on the committee during her confirmation hearing last week. They questioned her work as a defence industry consultant and a conversation she had a decade ago with a federal prosecutor during a corruption probe.

Wilson told the panel she did nothing improper.

To avoid potential conflicts of interest, Wilson has committed to selling stocks she holds in more than a dozen companies that have Defence Department contracts.