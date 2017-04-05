Shady crooks: Thieves in mirrored sunglasses rob Berlin shop
A
A
Share via Email
BERLIN — Police in the German capital are on the lookout for a flashy bunch of jewelry thieves last seen wearing white coveralls and mirrored sunglasses.
Berlin police said the five disguised men drove a Volkswagen Golf into a jewelry shop before dawn Wednesday, jumped out of the vehicle and smashed open display cases with a hammer and crowbar.
An eyewitness says that after taking a bunch of watches, the burglars sped off in two Audis, leaving the Volkswagen behind in the shop's rubble the shop.
Police are now asking any other witnesses to come forward to help them in their investigation.
Most Popular
-
Photos: Plastic heads, washers among deep sea junk fouling ocean floors
-
Police ask for help finding missing Halifax-area woman, last seen headed to Peggy's Cove
-
Father kicked out of courtroom at Christopher Garnier's bail revocation hearing in Halifax
-
Nova Scotia boy airlifted to hospital after being trapped under vehicle, driver arrested