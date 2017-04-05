Shady crooks: Thieves in mirrored sunglasses rob Berlin shop

BERLIN — Police in the German capital are on the lookout for a flashy bunch of jewelry thieves last seen wearing white coveralls and mirrored sunglasses.

Berlin police said the five disguised men drove a Volkswagen Golf into a jewelry shop before dawn Wednesday, jumped out of the vehicle and smashed open display cases with a hammer and crowbar.

An eyewitness says that after taking a bunch of watches, the burglars sped off in two Audis, leaving the Volkswagen behind in the shop's rubble the shop.