Small bomb explodes, damages EDF offices in Corsica
A
A
Share via Email
PARIS — Police say a small explosion has damaged the front of an office of energy company EDF in the French island of Corsica.
Spokeswoman Frederique Olivaux said a homemade bomb went off Wednesday around 4 a.m. in front of the building in Corsica's second city, Bastia.
It shattered the windows and damaged the door, but Olivaux said no one was injured.
She added that a police investigation has been opened — and since no person or group has claimed responsibility, all options are being explored.
Corsica is home to an active separatist movement and has a history of mafia gang violence.
Most Popular
-
Photos: Plastic heads, washers among deep sea junk fouling ocean floors
-
Nova Scotia boy airlifted to hospital after being trapped under vehicle, driver arrested
-
Two victims in triple shooting north of Winnipeg identified by family
-
'Assume everything has fentanyl': Casual users warned about contaminated party drugs