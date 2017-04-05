Small bomb explodes, damages EDF offices in Corsica

PARIS — Police say a small explosion has damaged the front of an office of energy company EDF in the French island of Corsica.

Spokeswoman Frederique Olivaux said a homemade bomb went off Wednesday around 4 a.m. in front of the building in Corsica's second city, Bastia.

It shattered the windows and damaged the door, but Olivaux said no one was injured.

She added that a police investigation has been opened — and since no person or group has claimed responsibility, all options are being explored.