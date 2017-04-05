South African court opens way to local trade in rhino horn
JOHANNESBURG — Supporters of legal rhino horn trade in South Africa say the country's top court has ruled in their
Rhino breeder John Hume said Wednesday that the
Rhinos are heavily poached. Rhino breeders believe poaching would be undercut by a regulated trade, while critics say trade will spur poaching.
OSCAP is a group that opposes trade in rhino horns. It says the ruling means domestic trade is legal, but notes that regulations are still being drafted and could be subject to a legal challenge.
Most of the world's rhinos live in South Africa. An international ban on trade in rhino horns has been in place since 1977.
