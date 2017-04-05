State contractors could not boycott Israel under Kansas bill

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas House approved a bill that would prohibit the state from awarding contracts to companies that are participating in any boycott of Israel.

The House passed the measure Wednesday on a 116-9 vote.

Similar policies in 17 states are intended to slow a Boycott, Divest and Sanction, or BDS, movement backed by pro-Palestinian freedom groups . Supporters of the movement say it's a way to promote Palestinian human rights, but pro-Israeli groups call it discrimination.

Supporters contend the laws don't prohibit free speech because individuals and companies can still criticize Israel, or they can boycott it as long as they're not vying for the state's business. But the state shouldn't "subsidize or reward discriminatory behaviour ," said Jacob Millner, Midwest regional director and senior policy analyst for the Israel Project.

Republican state Rep. William Sutton, who has called the boycotts an "economic attack" on Israel, said the bill would protect Kansas' trading relationship with the Middle Eastern country.

But pro-Palestinian groups believe the law discriminates against businesses for their political speech.

Palestine Legal staff attorney Rahul Saksena said the U.S. has a long history of boycotts protected by the First Amendment. Palestine Legal defends people in the U.S. who speak out in support of Palestine.

Saksena said the organization is considering challenging the laws.

Democratic state Rep. Dennis Highberger, one of the nine Kansas lawmakers who voted against the measure, said rewarding contracts based on political speech is likely an infringement of First Amendment rights. He called it a "political feel-good bill" supporting Israel.

So far, the Kansas Department of Commerce hasn't found that any of the state's contractors or other businesses in Kansas are openly boycotting Israel, said David Soffer, the agency's director of marketing and research. Under the bill, companies would have to provide written certification saying they're not boycotting Israel before they get a state contract.