Survey shows Filipinos are finding Duterte less trustworthy

Results released Wednesday by Pulse Asia Research Inc. found 76 per cent of 1,200 respondents interviewed in March expressed trust in Duterte compared to 83 per cent in December. Seventy-eight per cent approved of his performance — 5 percentage points lower than in December.

The nationwide survey was conducted March 15-20 around the time an impeachment complaint was filed against Duterte for alleged betrayal of public trust, violation of the constitution and corruption. A retired police officer also testified in the Senate during the survey period that he took part in killings by the so-called Davao Death Squad on orders of then Davao City Mayor Duterte.