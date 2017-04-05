Suspected tornado damages school, fire house in Missouri
GOODMAN, Mo. — Authorities in southwest Missouri believe a tornado is responsible for severe damage to several buildings, including a fire station and elementary school.
The small town of Goodman was hit hard by a severe storm Tuesday evening. McDonald County Emergency Management director Gregg Sweeten says it appears a tornado was responsible for damage to the town's fire station and elementary school. No deaths or serious injuries have been reported.
Sweeten says several homes and businesses in Goodman were damaged.
Minor damage was also reported at the airport in Neosho, another southwest Missouri town.
Goodman is about 30 miles south of Joplin, site of a deadly EF-5 tornado in May 2011.
