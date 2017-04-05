The Latest: GOP leadership's budget plan fails in House

CONCORD, N.H. — The Latest on the New Hampshire House's debate on the budget (all times local):

11 a.m.

A group of conservative Republicans have banded together with Democrats to defeat the House Finance Committee's $11.9 billion version of the state budget.

The plan was rejected by a vote of 220 to 134, representing a significant rift within the Republican party, which controls the chamber. GOP Rep. Keith Ammon is calling the dispute a "family squabble."

The chamber must send a budget to the Senate by Thursday. With the amendment's defeat, the House is now working off Republican Gov. Chris Sununu's $12.1 billion budget as a base. Republicans will spend the day bringing forward amendments making a series of cuts to that plan.

Republican House leaders tried vigorously to sell their plan early Wednesday, noting it raised no taxes or fees and gave tens of millions of dollars back to local communities for road, bridge and other projects.

But opponents said the plan's nearly 5 per cent increase over the existing budget was too much.

10 a.m.

A vigorous debate is about to begin on New Hampshire's next state budget.

And the feud is likely to pit Republicans against other Republicans. Although the party controls the chamber, a bloc of conservatives is threatening to derail passage of the budget because they say it spends too much money.

The debate begins Wednesday and could stretch into Thursday, the final deadline for sending a budget bill to the Senate.

The plan spends $11.9 billion over two years. It does not raise any taxes or fees, but some Republicans say the spending jump — up from the current $11.3 billion plan — is too much.