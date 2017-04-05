The Latest: Jury: Homeless advocates violated camping ban

DENVER — The Latest on the trial involving three advocates for the homeless who are accused of violating Denver's camping ban (all times local):

6 p.m.

Three homeless advocates have been convicted of violating Denver's camping ban, one of many that have been enacted in rapidly gentrifying cities across the country.

Jurors deliberated for about three hours Wednesday before convicting Randy Russell, Jerry Burton and Terese Howard, who received probation and community service. The three, who were ticketed in November, contend that the city's law prohibiting camping on public property makes it dangerous for homeless people trying to survive on the streets.

City officials have said there is enough space in shelters to house Denver's homeless population. People who have pets or do not want to follow shelter rules cannot stay in them.

___

