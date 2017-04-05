The Latest: Meteorologist blames tornado for Missouri damage

GOODMAN, Mo. — The Latest on tornado damage in Missouri (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado caused damage to a fire station, elementary school and several other buildings in southwest Missouri.

Meteorologist Mike Griffin says the tornado that hit the small town of Goodman on Tuesday night has been classified as an EF-2, with wind speeds of up to 120 mph.

No deaths or serious injuries have been reported.

McDonald County Sheriff Michael Hall estimates that one or two dozen homes sustained damage.

Minor damage was also reported at the airport in the nearby town of Neosho.

Goodman is about 30 miles south of Joplin, site of a deadly EF-5 tornado in May 2011.

___

6:25 a.m.

