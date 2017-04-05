The Latest: Schools dismissing early in South Carolina

ATLANTA — The Latest on severe weather moving across the Southeast (all times local):

6:30 a.m.

The threat of severe weather moving across the Southeast has led local school officials in Columbia, South Carolina, to announce early dismissals.

The National Weather Service is calling for thunderstorms, high winds, hail and possible tornadoes Wednesday.

Local news outlets report that all school districts in the Columbia area are dismissing middle and high school students early, some as early as 11 a.m. Elementary school classes will be dismissed at 11 a.m. Wednesday, and after-school activities are cancelled .

Some schools in the Upstate are also dismissing early Wednesday due to weather concerns. The National Weather Service has confirmed four tornadoes touched down in the state's northwestern area during severe weather earlier this week.

___

3:20 a.m.

Forecasters expect severe thunderstorms to move across the Southeast on Wednesday, bringing a threat of tornadoes and large hail.

The National Weather Service predicts widespread, serious thunderstorms beginning early Wednesday across much of Alabama and Georgia and into the Florida Panhandle and southwestern South Carolina.

National Weather Service meteorologist John De Block says he expects storms to last into the evening in southern and eastern Alabama. He says tornadoes are likely and there's a strong chance of baseball-sized hail.

In Georgia, meteorologist Laura Belanger says about 75 per cent of the state could experience severe weather around sunrise and see it ramp up after 2 p.m.