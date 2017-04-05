The Latest: Senator ends marathon speech against Gorsuch

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the Senate debate on Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch (all times local):

10:20 a.m.

Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley has ended his marathon speech on the Senate floor against President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch.

The Oregon lawmaker yielded the floor at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday — 15 hours after he began highlighting his party's opposition to Gorsuch.

During his attention-grabbing talk-a-thon, Merkley stood next to a blown-up, poster-style portion of the Constitution with the words "We the People" showing.

Gorsuch is a 10-year veteran of a federal appeals court in Denver, where he's compiled a highly conservative record that's led Democrats to complain he too often sides with corporations without regard to the humanity of the plaintiffs before him.