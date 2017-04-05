The Latest: Transgender issue dominates Illinois school race

PALATINE, Ill. — The Latest on a suburban Chicago school board election (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

Experts say the results of a suburban Chicago school board election that was overshadowed by a transgender student bathroom policy could provide guidance to other districts.

Three school board candidates in the northwest suburbs who supported a plan to let a transgender student use the girls' locker room survived an election challenge Tuesday. Three parents who ran against them had campaigned on overhauling the policy.

Preliminary results for Township High School District 211 based in Palatine show two incumbents and a former school board member won.

Christopher Clark is a Midwest regional director for Lambda Legal. He says it could be a sign that public opinion will be supportive elsewhere.

However, a group that helped the challengers, Parents for Privacy, says the election wasn't only about the transgender policy. Co-founder Vicki Wilson says her group will continue to fight for bathroom privacy, including separate single-user bathrooms.

