The Latest: Troopers describe deadly 2014 ambush at barracks

MILFORD, Pa. — The Latest on the trial of an anti-government survivalist who's accused of killing a state trooper in an ambush (all times local):

11:05 a.m.

Pennsylvania state police troopers are describing for a jury how they responded to a deadly 2014 ambush at their barracks.

Eric Frein (freen) is charged with opening fire at the Blooming Grove barracks in northeastern Pennsylvania, killing Cpl. Bryon Dickson II and injuring Trooper Alex Douglass.

Two troopers testified Wednesday that they were in the patrol room waiting for their shift to end when they heard the initial gunshot. Within seconds, they knew that Dickson and Douglass had been shot just outside the barracks. The troopers grabbed rifles, then dragged Douglass and Dickson into a secure part of the barracks.

Troopers tried reviving Dickson, but he was declared dead at the scene.

Prosecutors played a radio transmission in which Douglass can be heard breathing heavily and asking when an ambulance would arrive. He was eventually rushed to the hospital and survived.

Frein led authorities on a 48-day manhunt before his capture. He could face a death sentence if convicted.

