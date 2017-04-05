The Latest: Trump-supporting mayor expands his lead

CHICAGO — The Latest on apparent re-election of suburban Chicago mayor who supported President Donald Trump (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

A suburban Chicago mayor who held a fundraiser for President Donald Trump last year has expanded his lead in his re-election battle with a union organizer backed by top Democrats.

With all precincts reporting, Bolingbrook Mayor Roger Claar's lead over Will County Commissioner Jackie Traynere grew to 104 votes when the precincts from a sliver of the community in neighbouring DuPage County are added.

Election officials in Will County say they still must count mail ballots postmarked by April 4 and provisional ballots before certifying the election on April 25. But because there are no more than 400 of those votes to be counted in Will County, Traynere spokesman Tom Bowen did not hold out much hope that Traynere could claim the job that Claar has held since 1986.

1:40 a.m.

A Chicago suburban mayor who held a fundraiser for President Donald Trump last year is clinging to a narrow lead in his re-election battle with a union organizer backed by top Democrats.

With all precincts reporting late Tuesday, Bolingbrook Mayor Roger Claar held a 62-vote lead over Will County Commissioner Jackie Traynere.

The county clerk's office said vote by mail ballots postmarked by April 4 and provisional ballots remain to be counted. The vote tally will be made official April 25dbab.