Turks living in the Netherlands begin voting in referendum
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Turks living in the Netherlands have begun voting in a referendum that could give Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan more power.
Booths opened Wednesday in Amsterdam, The Hague and the eastern city of Deventer so that around 250,000 Turkish voters who live in the Netherlands can take part in the referendum.
The referendum has provoked tension between The Hague and Ankara after the Dutch government last month prevented Turkish ministers from addressing campaign rallies in the country. Rioting briefly broke out March 11 when a government minister was barred from entering the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam.
Turkish citizens in six European countries have until April 9 to vote in the referendum. The deadline in Turkey is a week later.
