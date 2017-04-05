UK's Labour criticized over response to Nazi comments

LONDON — Jewish leaders in Britain are accusing the opposition Labour Party of tolerating anti-Semitism after it failed to expel a senior politician who said Adolf Hitler had been a supporter of Zionism.

Former London Mayor Ken Livingstone has been suspended until April 2018.

Livingstone, who has repeatedly asserted collaboration between Zionists and Nazis before World War II, said the party hearing had been "like sitting through a court in North Korea."

Karen Pollock, chief executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust, said Livingstone's suspension was "a slap on the wrist for a serial offender." Labour lawmaker Wes Streeting said the decision was "a terrible betrayal of Jewish Labour supporters."