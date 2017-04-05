Veteran NASA spacewoman getting 3 extra months in orbit

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The world's oldest and most experienced spacewoman is getting three extra months in orbit.

NASA announced Wednesday that astronaut Peggy Whitson will remain on the International Space Station until September. The 57-year-old astronaut arrived last November and was supposed to return to Earth in June. But under an agreement between NASA and the Russian Space Agency, she'll stay another three months and take advantage of an empty seat on a Soyuz capsule in the fall.

The two men she flew up with in November will return in June without her.