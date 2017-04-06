2 teens killed after falling from beachfront hotel balcony

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Two teenage girls are dead after authorities say they fell from a balcony of a beachfront hotel in South Carolina.

Myrtle Beach Police Lt. Joey Crosby tells news outlets police were called just before 4 p.m. Wednesday and found two bodies at the Camelot By the Sea Hotel.

The teens' names have not been released, but Horry County Coroner Robert Edge says the 16- and 17-year-old girls were both students at Myrtle Beach High School. Online school district calendars show that school is on spring break this week.