4 charged after UConn student's death seek probation program
HARTFORD, Conn. — Four of the six University of Connecticut students charged with alcohol-related
The Courant (http://cour.at/2od9P18 ) reports they are scheduled to return to Superior Court in Rockville on June 1 for hearings on their applications for accelerated rehabilitation. The two who have not applied for accelerated rehabilitation are due in court this month.
Authorities say the students had been hosting an off-campus party at a fraternity-affiliated house Oct. 16. Nineteen-year-old party attendee Jeffny Pally was asleep in front of the fire department garage door and was run over by a vehicle responding to what turned out to be a false alarm.
