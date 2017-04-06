4 foreigners among missing in deadly Colombia floods

BOGOTA — Three European citizens and an Ecuadorean are still unaccounted for following a deadly flood in southern Colombia that has killed at least 306.

Colombia's foreign ministry says the missing include citizens of Germany, Britain and Spain.

Authorities on Thursday didn't provide any names of the missing, but said a fifth foreigner from Ecuador is among the dead.

Hopes of finding victims alive diminishing by the hour and authorities are expected to suspend their search on Friday to focus on removing debris and beginning the long process of rebuilding.