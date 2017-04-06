AP NORC Poll: Most Americans oppose funding border wall
WASHINGTON — Most Americans oppose funding President Donald Trump's wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, according to poll released Thursday by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The president gets higher marks for efforts to boost
Even many of Trump's supporters reject his proposed budget cuts to scientific and medical research, the poll found.
The poll results come at a crucial time. Congressional Republicans and Democrats are wrestling over whether to include a down payment for the wall — financed by U.S. taxpayers instead of Mexico, despite Trump's repeated promises — in the spending bill to keep the government open at the end of the month.
The poll offers a mixed view of Trump's budget plan, which drew criticism from Republicans and Democrats on Capitol Hill. Americans supported cuts to foreign aid, but opposed Trump's planned cuts to spending on environmental programs and fighting climate change. People were more likely to oppose than
"The military is depleted, and the veterans have been hurting," said Margaret Hall, 77, a Trump supporter from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.
Trump's spending plans are facing their first test on Capitol Hill, as lawmakers debate his request for $30 billion for an immediate cash infusion for the military and $3 billion for additional border security, including a $1 billion down payment for new fencing and other barriers along the U.S.-Mexico border.
The public opposes new spending for the wall, 58
"I honestly think the wall is going to be a fiasco. If they want to get into the country, they're going to get into the country, regardless of what you put up there," said Wes Drought, 61, a firefighter and paramedic from Winnebago, Illinois, who strongly disapproves of Trump. "If you're going to do something, do it with the border patrol. If you want to create jobs, there's a job."
Democrats have come out strongly against the wall construction, and some Republicans are
"I don't like the concept — I don't think it's needed — of a 2,000-mile wall as some envision," said Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., whose state is home to some of the most rugged terrain along the border. "It's just not needed. In some areas you just don't need it. In some areas you need wall, in some areas you need fences. In some areas you need surveillance."
Testifying on Wednesday, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said the wall won't be from "sea to shining sea," but in places where border agents say it would be most effective. He said the wall could extend beyond a physical barrier and include a mix of technology including drones.
Eighty-six
The most popular proposal by far in the Trump budget is increasing spending on Veterans Affairs, which is supported by 74
Americans are also more likely to
But other pieces of the proposed Trump budget draw negative reviews. By a 64
Most Americans also oppose cuts to spending on the environment and on climate change, by a 52
Large majorities across party lines
But there are large political divides on several other pieces of the budget proposal. Seventy-five
The AP-NORC poll of 1,110 adults was conducted March 23-27 using a sample drawn from NORC's probability-based AmeriSpeak panel, which is designed to be representative of the U.S. population. The margin of sampling error for all respondents is plus or minus 4.0 percentage points.
Interviews were conducted online and using landlines and cellphones.
