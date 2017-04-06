Basque lawmakers urge separatist group to disarm ASAP
MADRID — The Basque regional parliament is urging the armed separatist group ETA to lay down its weapons as soon as possible, backing the disarmament that a group of civic intermediaries wants to complete by Saturday.
The French and Spanish governments are not acknowledging the initiative of the self-appointed "peace artisans." They are demanding that ETA disband as well as surrender its few remaining guns and explosives.
All parties in the regional parliament except for the conservative Popular Party of Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy backed Thursday's motion.
The lawmakers urged for the disarmament to be "unilateral, complete, definitive and verified."
