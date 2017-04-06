By Jove! Jupiter extra close, extra bright this week

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Jupiter is extra close and extra bright this week, and that means some amazing, new close-ups.

The Hubble Space Telescope zoomed in on the solar system giant Monday, and NASA released the pictures Thursday. Jupiter was a relatively close 415 million miles (668 million kilometres ) away.

The planet's Great Red Spot is especially vivid. It's a storm big enough to swallow Earth, but is mysteriously shrinking. Hubble's ongoing observations may help explain why. Also visible in the photos is Red Spot Jr.