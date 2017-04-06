Calm urged in South Africa protests against president

JOHANNESBURG — South Africa's ruling party says it is concerned about reports of "sporadic violence and intimidation" ahead of planned protests against the scandal-tainted president on Friday.

The ruling African National Congress on Thursday appealed for calm during the demonstrations and said it is concerned about reports of people seeking to take up weapons in its name.

A group called Save South Africa, which opposes President Jacob Zuma, says some of its supporters were attacked in the capital, Pretoria, on Wednesday night. It says there were no injuries. The group alleges that some of the attackers are linked to the ruling party.