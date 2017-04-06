Canadian officials want more info on proposed waste storage

DETROIT — Canadian officials are requesting more information from a company that wants to store waste from nuclear power plants underground less than a mile from Lake Huron.

The Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency sent a 17-page letter Wednesday to Ontario Power Generation, which has proposed burying low- and intermediate-level waste such as clothing and discarded machinery 2,230 feet below the earth's surface.

The company prefers a site at the Bruce Power Generating Station near Kincardine, Ontario. But at the government's request, it offered two alternative sites in a January report.

In its letter Wednesday, the Canadian agency asked for more detail about how the alternative sites were chosen.