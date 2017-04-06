News / World

Colorado River Trail in Grand Canyon reopens to foot traffic

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — The Colorado River Trail in Grand Canyon National Park is open again to foot traffic following repairs this week to damage caused by a recent rockslide.

Park officials say the trail remains closed to stock traffic and that hikers may experience delays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. as crews continue repairs.

The trail is between Pipe Creek and Silver Bridge.

Officials say the North Kaibab Trail at the Redwall Bridge remains closed from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily while crews stabilize a rockslide about the trial.

