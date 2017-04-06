Competency hearing continues in Oklahoma beheading case

NORMAN, Okla. — A man charged with beheading a co-worker and trying to kill another at an Oklahoma food processing plant again didn't attend his competency trial.

The trial for Alton Nolen continued Thursday with a psychologist for the state saying he believes Nolen is competent. A psychologist for the defence said Wednesday she believes Nolen is incompetent, and may suffer from schizophrenia.

In May 2016, Nolen said he wanted to plead guilty to murder and be sentenced to death for beheading 54-year-old Colleen Hufford and trying to kill another worker at Vaughan Foods in Moore.

The trial is to determine whether he's competent to enter the plea.