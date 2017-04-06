Computer-related charges filed after 11-year-old's suicide

MARQUETTE, Mich. — Prosecutors have authorized computer-related charges against a juvenile after a Michigan mother says a social media and texting prank led her 11-year-old son to take his own life.

Marquette police Capt. Michael Kohler said Thursday that the unnamed juvenile is being charged with telecommunication services-malicious use and using a computer to commit a crime.

Katrina Goss says her son, Tysen Benz, was found March 14 hanging by the neck in his room after seeing social media posts and texts that his 13-year-old girlfriend killed herself.

Goss says the girl and some friends orchestrated the prank and that Tysen replied over social media that he was going to kill himself.