Cops: Pennsylvania man killed ex-lover with homemade air gun

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — The district attorney says an Pennsylvania man used a homemade, high-pressure air gun to fatally shoot a neighbour with whom he had an affair.

Thirty-five-year-old Josef Raszler was charged Wednesday with criminal homicide in the Sept. 13 shooting of 46-year-old Stephanie Roof. She was shot with a homemade metal projectile about 1 a.m. in the driveway of her home across the street from Raszler's in Lower Macungie Township.

Raszler's public defender wasn't immediately able to comment Thursday. Police say Raszler acknowledged a romantic relationship with Roof that she ended in the summer of 2015, angering him.